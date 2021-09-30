AP ICET Result 2021 delayed, to be announced later

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has postponed AP ICET Result 2021 declaration date. The AP Integrated Common Entrance Test result that was scheduled to release on September 30, 2021 will now be announced later. Candidates who have appeared for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test can check their result through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on September 17 and September 18, 2021 in the state. As per the official brochure, candidates who have secured 25% qualifying marks in APICET (50 out of 200) and candidates belonging to the category of SC and ST to whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned the rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET.

Merit rank obtained in APICET-2021 is valid for admission in the academic year 2021- 22 in the colleges located in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET-2021) is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.