AP Police PET result 2021 declared, get admit cards for next test from today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:12 AM IST
AP Police PET Test result 2021 declared at https://appsc.gov.in/, check details

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Itanagar has released the list of eligible candidates for the post of Sub - Inspector ( Civil-IRBN). The candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test can check their result on the official website at APPSC at appsc.gov.in

The Physical Efficiency Test was conducted from 31st March/2021 to 7th May/2021 at Police Training Centre, Banderdewa.

Candidates who have qualified for the PET exam are eligible to appear in the recruitment test on August 22 and the candidates will be able to download the admit cards for the same from August 11 to 21.

In the PET exam, a total of 8494 candidates have passed the examination.

Steps to download the AP Police PET test result 2021

Visit the official website at https://appsc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the result tab

Click on the link that reads,’ list of Eligible candidates for the post of Sub-inspector ( CIVIL- IBNR )’.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen to check your result

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

