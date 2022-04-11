Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP POLYCET 2022 registration begins at polycetap.nic.in, exam in May

AP POLYCET 2022: Eligible candidates can apply for the test on polycetap.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on May 29, 2022. 
AP POLYCET 2022 application form released on polycetap.nic.in (representational) (HT fike)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 05:14 PM IST
The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 has started. Candidates can apply for the exam on polycetap.nic.in. 

 The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada conducts the test for admission to Diploma Courses in engineering / non engineering/technology courses offered at polytechnics and other institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET 2022 is scheduled for May 29, 2022. The last date to apply for the exam is May18. Results of the test is expected tentatively on June 10. 

AP POLYCET 2022 application form direct link

How to apply for AP POLYCET 2022

  1. Go to polycetap.nic.in.
  2. Click on the online application tab. 
  3. Click on ‘Awaiting SSC (2022) Results’ or ‘Already Got SSC Results’ depending on your qualification status. 
  4. Enter the required information and click on ‘Show Application Form’
  5. Now. fill the application form. 
  6. Upload the required documents and submit the AP POLYCET 2022 application fee. 
  7. Submit and take a printout of the confirmation page. 

For more information regarding AP POLYCET 2022, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority at 7901620551, 7901620567 or send email on polycetap@gmail.com. 

Read the AP POLYCET 2022 information bulletin

