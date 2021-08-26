Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021 released polycetap.nic.in, download link here

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021
State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021 on August 26, 2021. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test admit card is available on the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in. AP POLYCET examination will be conducted on September 1, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can download or print hall ticket by following these simple steps given below.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.

• Click on Print Hall Ticket link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the Class 10 hall ticket number/ mobile number, date of birth, Class 10 passing year.

• Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The tentative date for declaration of results is September 11, 2021. The result will be available on the official site of State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs in the state colleges.

