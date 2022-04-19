AP SSC hall ticket 2022 released at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Public examination hall ticket 2022. The AP SSC examination will begin on April 27 from 9: 30 am to 12: 45 pm. The admit card is available on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh at www.bse.ap.gov.in.

All school principals are required to download school- wise NR and hall tickets from the official website using their school login (Username: School Code and Password: Maintained by the School).

The Head Masters should give hall tickets to the students of their respective schools duly attested by them. In the case of a disagreement regarding the picture image of a student printed incorrectly on the hall ticket, the Head Master shall affix the correct photo of the student on the hall ticket and provide it to the relevant student after attestation.

AP SSC hall ticket 2022: Know how to download

Go to bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “School wise NR & Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination - April/ May 2022”

Enter your Username, Password and log in

Review the Admit Card information

Download the AP 10th class hall ticket 2022

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.