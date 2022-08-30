AP TET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP TET 2022 Answer Key on August 31, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test answer key will be released and will be available on the official site of APTET on aptet.apcfss.in.

The objection window will open on September 1, 2022 and will close on September 7, 2022. The final answer key will be released on September 12, 2022. The result will be announced on September 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official site of APTET on aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on AP TET 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APTET.

