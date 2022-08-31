AP TET answer key 2022 released on aptet.apcfss.in, direct link

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, AP TET 2022. The answer key download link is available on the official website of the department, aptet.apcfss.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The answer key is preliminary or provisional and candidates can submit their feedback on it.

Candidates can raise objections from September 1 to 7. After that, the final answer key will be released on September 12, 2022 and results will be announced on September 14, 2022.

AP TET answer key 2022 direct link

Follow the steps below to check AP TET answer key, once it is released:

How to check AP TET 2022 answer key

Go to the official website of the exam, aptet.apcfss.in.

Click on the AP TET 2022 answer key link on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calculate your expected score using the answer key.

AP TET 2022 was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON