AP TET hall ticket 2022 released at aptet.apcfss.in, get link here

Updated on Jul 28, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Government has released the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 test will be held between August 6 and August 21. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

AP TET hall ticket 2022: How to download

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in

Click on ‘Hall Ticket(s) Download Service Available in Candidate Login’

Enter candidate ID and date of birth to login

The AP TET admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

