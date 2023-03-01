APPSB 2023 examination calendar released at apssb.nic.in, check schedule here

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the annual examination calendar for the year 2023. Candidates can check the exam calendar on the official website at apssb.nic.in.

As per the APPSB exam calendar, the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2023 notification will be released on April 28. The written APSSB CGLE 2023 exam will take place on September 30, and the skill test will be held on October 25.

The Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) notification for 2023 will be released on May 3. Following the PET/PST round, which will begin on October 1, the APSSB CSLE 2023 written test is set for November 26.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2023 announcement will be made public by the Board on June 28. T he APSSB CHSL 2023 written exam will take place on September 17, and the skill test will take place on October 31.

