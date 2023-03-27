APPSC Group 4 Mains hall ticket 2023 released at psc.ap.gov.in, get link

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam hall tickets for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant (Group 4) services. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. The APSC Group IV Main examination will be conducted on April 4 in forenoon and afternoon sessions.

APPSC Group 4 Mains hall ticket 2023 released at psc.ap.gov.in

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 670 vacancies of Junior Assistnat Cum Computer Assistnat in the AP Revenue Department.Out of the 2,11,341 applicants who took the Screening Test, 11,574 were selected to take the Main Examination.

APPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link for the Junior Assistant post

Log in through your credintials

The APPSC Group 4 Mains hall ticket will appear on thescreen

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.