APPSC Junior Assistant Mains answer key 2023 out at psc.ap.gov.in, get link here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the answer key for the Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant Main exam on April 6. Candidates can check the answer keys and response sheets through the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The Computer-based Test for the Main Examination for the post of Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant in the A.P. Revenue Department (Group-IV Services) was conducted on April 4.

Candidates can raise objections online from April 7 to April 9.

Here's the direct link to raise objections

APPSC Junior Assistant Mains answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Initial Keys for Mains Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant In A.P. Revenue Department (Group IV) - Notification No.23/2021”

Click on the answer key link for the subject

The APPSC Junior Assistant Mains answer key will appear on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

