APPSC recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts at appsc.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 24.

APPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of research assistant.

APPSC recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates age should not be less than 18 Years of age and more than 32 Years of age as on April 24.

APPSC recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must have a B.Sc. with Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subjects and a B.Com. with Economics as one of the subjects from a recognised university. However, those who have taken or will take the final year semester exams are also eligible to apply, provided they bring their original certificate/mark sheet to the viva voce/interview.

APPSC recruitment application fee: The examination fee for APST applicants is ₹150, while the fee for other candidates is ₹200.

APPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Apply Now' tab

Register and login to your profile

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

