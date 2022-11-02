APSC admit cards for ACF exam 2022 to be released on November 3

APSC admit cards for ACF exam 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the admit cards for the Assistant Conservator Of Forests exam 2022 tomorrow i.e on November 3, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC is scheduled to conduct the ACF exam on November 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

“The Hall tickets are hosted and candidates may download their Hall tickets from the Commission’s Website psc.ap.gov.in from 03/11/2022 onwards.” reads the official notification.

The examination will be held in CBT mode and will be in written mode.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit of the written Examination.

Here’s how to download APSC admit cards:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on ‘Download Hall ticket’ tab

Key in your User ID and Password

The ACF admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes