APSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam admit cards released, download link

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:49 AM IST

APSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the admit card for the Assistant Conservator of Forests exam on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

APSC Assistant Conservator of Forest exam admit cards: Interested candidates can now check and download the admit card from the official website of the commission psc.ap.gov.in.(psc.ap.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

APSC is scheduled to conduct the online written examination in computer based test (CBT) mode for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests from November 9, 2022 onwards.

Candidates can access the admit card by keying in their user ID and password.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 9 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests in A.P. Forest Service.

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made on the basis of Written Examination.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for Hall tickets for assistant conservator of forests

Key in your user ID and password

Login and your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card

Direct link here, click here.

