APSC CCE interview schedule released at apsc.nic.in, check details here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on May 20 issued the interview schedule for the Combined Competitive Examination 2020. According to the official announcement, the interview will take place from May 26 to June 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The call letter will be available on the APSC website at www.apsc.nic.in on May 23, 2022. Candidates must obtain their own call letter from the abovementioned website.

The official notification reads, “All concerned qualified candidates are directed to appear in the document verification and interview at Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 as per date, time etc. mentioned in the above interview programme."

“The candidates are directed to bring with them all the original Certificates, Mark Sheets relating to their educational qualification, caste/EWS, disability status (if any) etc. as mentioned during filling up of online application for the CC (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, while appearing for document verification and interview. The candidates are also directed to bring a set of self attested copies of aforesaid documents”, it further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

APSC CCE interview schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “INTERVIEW PROGRAMME FOR COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2020”

The schedule will appear on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON