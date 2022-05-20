Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC CCE interview schedule released at apsc.nic.in, check details here
competitive exams

APSC CCE interview schedule released at apsc.nic.in, check details here

APSC has released the interview schedule of the Combined Competitive Examination.
APSC CCE interview schedule released at apsc.nic.in, check details here(HT file)
Published on May 20, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on May 20 issued the interview schedule for the Combined Competitive Examination 2020. According to the official announcement, the interview will take place from May 26 to June 4.

The call letter will be available on the APSC website at www.apsc.nic.in on May 23, 2022. Candidates must obtain their own call letter from the abovementioned website.

The official notification reads, “All concerned qualified candidates are directed to appear in the document verification and interview at Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 as per date, time etc. mentioned in the above interview programme."

“The candidates are directed to bring with them all the original Certificates, Mark Sheets relating to their educational qualification, caste/EWS, disability status (if any) etc. as mentioned during filling up of online application for the CC (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, while appearing for document verification and interview. The candidates are also directed to bring a set of self attested copies of aforesaid documents”, it further added.

RELATED STORIES

APSC CCE interview schedule: Know how to check

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “INTERVIEW PROGRAMME FOR COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2020”

The schedule will appear on the screen

Check and download the schedule

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc interview interview schedule
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP