APSC CCE Mains 2020 marks, cut-offs announced, links here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday published marks of the Combined Competitive Mains Examination held in 2020 along with category-wise cut-offs for both Prelims and Mains exams. Candidates can check APSC CCE 2020 marks and cut-offs on apsc.nic.in.

“Candidates can access their own marks by filling in the required fields The marks of the candidates who appeared in the Intervie Viva-Voce CCE-2022 have already been uploaded," the commission said.

Henceforth, marks will not be furnished against RTI queries, it added.

Link to check APSC CCE Mains 2020 marks

APSC CCE Prelims cut-off for male candidates belonging to open category are 122.50, while for female candidates, cut-offs stood at 114.50.

In the Mains exam, cut-off for both male and female, unreserved, candidates are 929. Check cut-off marks here.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet has decided to remove optional papers from the Combined Competitive (Mains) exam conducted by APSC.

As per existing rules, written part of the Mains exam consists of eight papers of 250 marks eah. Of these, papers 7 and 8 are on optional subjects.

Candidates can choose a combination of two from the given list of 31 optional papers.