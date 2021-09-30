Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
APSC enforcement inspector exam on Oct 24; 2,009 candidates to appear

APSC has released the list of candidates selected to appear for the enforcement inspector exam which is scheduled to be held on October 24.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of candidates selected to appear for the enforcement inspector exam which is scheduled to be held on October 24. The details of the candidates are available on the official website of the Commission, apsc.nic.in. A total of 2,009 candidates have registered for the exam. 

The Commission has released the application number and roll number of the candidates.

The admit cards of the candidates will be released on October 6. “No intimation letter to the candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 29-09-2021 and intimation letters shall be uploaded on 06-10-2021 in the APSC's official website (www.apsc.nic.in).The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website,” the Commission has informed all candidates who have applied for the post.

This recruitment was notified on December 16, 2020 and selection of Enforcement Inspectors will be through a screening test which will be OMR based.

 

