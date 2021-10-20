Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams
competitive exams

APSC junior engineer screening test 2021 schedule released, check details

APSC junior engineer screening test 2021: The list of candidates will be uploaded on October 26 and intimation letters will be uploaded on November 1 on the official website.
APSC JE Examination schedule released, check details here(Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:22 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Fishery Department. Candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Engineer ( Civil) under the Fishery Department can check the exam schedule on the official website of APSC at www.apsc.nic.in.

The Screening Test (OMR based) will be held on Sunday, November 7 in two shifts from 10am to 12 noon for general Studies and from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm for Civil Engineering.

The list of candidates shall be uploaded on October 26 and the intimation letters will be uploaded on November 1 at the official website of APSC at www.apsc.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download the APSC JE exam schedule

How to download the APSC exam schedule

Visit the official website of APSC at www.apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage in the latest update section click on the link that reads, ‘Notification regarding Programme of Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), under Fishery Department’.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Topics
apsc recruitment apsc apsc.nic.in
