APSC to conduct junior engineer exam on December 5

APSC will release the admit card for junior engineer exam on December 1. 
APSC to conduct junior engineer exam on December 5(HT file)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:36 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The exam for junior engineer post under irrigation department will be held on December 5, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) said on Tuesday. The exam will be held in two shifts: 10 am to 12 noon for general studies paper and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm for engineering paper. 

The list of candidates who have been found eligible for the exam will be released by the Commission on November 25.

The admit cards of the eligible candidates will be available on December 1. Candidates can download the admit card from the website of the Commission using their registration details.

Through this recruitment drive junior engineers will be recruited in civil, mechanical and electrical disciplines.

Queries regarding the exam can be emailed to the Commission after it releases the candidates’ list. The option to submit the queries will be available from November 26 to 29 during office hours.

