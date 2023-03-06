APSC to issue CCE Prelims 2023 admit card today on apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will issue admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or APSC CCE Prelims 2023 today, March 6. Candidates can download it from the APSC website, apsc.nic.in, once released.

APSC has released a list of candidates who have submitted their applications and paid the exam fee on or before the deadline. The list is available on the commission's website.

APSC Prelims exam will have two papers – general studies 1 and general studies 2. The first paper will have 30%-35% questions related to Assam. The second paper is qualifying in nature and the minimum qualifying marks is 33%.

Both papers will have objective type questions for 200 marks each, to be answered in 2 hours (for one paper).

APSC CEE Prelims 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card download link.

Key in your login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download it.