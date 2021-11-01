Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

APSET 2021 answer keys released at apset.net.in, raise objections now

APSET 2021 answer keys: Andhra University releases preliminary answer key for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2021). Direct link to check answer key here
APSET 2021 answer keys: Candidates can download APSET 2021 answer keys from the official website at apset.net.in.(apset.net.in)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 05:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

APSET 2021 answer keys: Andhra University on Monday released the preliminary answer key of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2021). Candidates who have appeared for the APSET 2021 can download the answer key on the official website at apset.net.in.

The answer keys will remain available on the website up to 12 noon of November 3, 2021.

Direct link to download APSET-2021 answer key

If any candidate has any objection(s) with regard to the key of any paper, he/she has to appeal with copies of substantial evidence (documentary), justification and proof of writing the examination i.e., scanned copy of the admit card and submit the same through email: apset21keyobjections@gmail.com only to the member secretary, APSET-2021, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on or before 12 noon on 3rd November, 2021 for necessary action. Subject experts decision in this matter is final.

“Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by 12 noon November 3, 2021, if any, by sending copies of substantial evidence (documentary), justification and scanned copy of the admit card through email to Member Secretary, APSET-2021, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam at apset21keyobjections@gmail.com. Any objections received after the scheduled time or without the documentary support will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.

