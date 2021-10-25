Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
APSET admit cards 2021 released at apset.net.in, direct link for hall tickets

Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

APSET admit cards 2021: APSET 2021 hall tickets have been released for assistant professors and lecturers posts. Candidates who have applied for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 can download their admit card from the official website of APSET at apset.net.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2021 will be held on October 31.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for AP SET 2021

APSET 2021: How to download the admit card

visit the official website of APSET 2021 at  apset.net.in.

On the Homepage click on the admit card tab

A new page would be displayed on the screen

Enter your Email Id/Mobile Number and password

Your AP SET hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and print a copy of the same for future references.

