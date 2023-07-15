Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in, get link

Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 15, 2023 01:52 PM IST

APSSB has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website at apssb.nic.in.

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Candidates download the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 hall tickets from the official website at apssb.nic.in.

Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in

The APSSB Combined Graduate Level Examination will be conducted on July 30.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 24.07.2023”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download APSSB CGL 2023 admit card

APSSB CGLE 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at apssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on admit card tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
arunachal pradesh admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP