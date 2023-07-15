Arunachal APSSB CGL admit card 2023 released at apssb.nic.in, get link

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Candidates download the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 hall tickets from the official website at apssb.nic.in.

The APSSB Combined Graduate Level Examination will be conducted on July 30.

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 24.07.2023”, reads the official notification.

APSSB CGLE 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at apssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on admit card tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.