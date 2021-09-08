Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSCCE interview in October, physical test in September

The interview round of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2020 will be held from October 20 to 22, the state public service commission, APPSC has said in official notification.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021
The interview round of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2020 will be held from October 20 to 22, the state public service commission, APPSC has said in official notification. A total of 141 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the preliminary exam held in February.

Prior to the interview, the Commission will conduct physical tests and medical tests of the shortlisted candidates. “The date for Physical test is fixed on 27th and 28th September 202t to be held at PTC, Banderdewa, and Medical test on 30th September 2021 to be held in TRIHMS, Naharlagun for the post of Dy. SP (APPS),” the Commission has informed candidates.

“The qualified candidates are to produce all original certificates at the time of appearing before the Interview Board. Further, copies of Certificates, Marksheets and PwD certificates etc are to be submitted to theoffice by 25th September 2021,” it has informed candidates.

 

