Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS, STO: Registration underway, check details
competitive exams

ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS, STO: Registration underway, check details

Registration for ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET,ARS and STO started on asrb.org.in. Check complete schedule, application fees and direct link to apply here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Education might continue online, but with lockdown and social distancing norms in place, students are losing out on socialization which can have an adverse effect of anxiety, depression or feelings of loneliness as well.(HT file)

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has started the registration process for ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS and STO on April 5. All the interested candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of ASRB on asrb.org.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till April 25, 2021.

As per the official notification, the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will hold a combined examination for NET-2021, ARS-2021 (Preliminary) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T6) Examination during June 21 to June 27, 2021 in online computer based mode at 32 Centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format.

Direct link to apply

Complete Schedule

The complete schedule is given in the table below.

Opening date of application April 5, 2021
Last date to apply April 25, 2021
Dates of online (CBT) examination for NET-2021/ ARS (Preliminary)-2021/ STO (T-6) April 21 to 27, 2021
Date of ARS-2021 (Mains) Examination September 19, 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2021: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in

JEE Main April 2021 correction window last date extended

SSC JE answer keys 2021 released, direct link to check them and raise objections

NATA 2021 admit cards to be released today at nata.in

Application Fees

The unreserved category candidates will have to 500 for ARS and STO and 1000 for NET. Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) will have to pay 500 for each exam and Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Women will have to pay 250/- for NET only. The fee must be paid online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asrb national eligibility test entrance exam

Related Stories

admissions

TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:54 PM IST
competitive exams

JEE Main April 2021 correction window last date extended

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 09:24 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP