ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS, STO: Registration underway, check details

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has started the registration process for ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS and STO on April 5. All the interested candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of ASRB on asrb.org.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till April 25, 2021.

As per the official notification, the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will hold a combined examination for NET-2021, ARS-2021 (Preliminary) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T6) Examination during June 21 to June 27, 2021 in online computer based mode at 32 Centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format.

Direct link to apply

Complete Schedule

The complete schedule is given in the table below.

Opening date of application April 5, 2021 Last date to apply April 25, 2021 Dates of online (CBT) examination for NET-2021/ ARS (Preliminary)-2021/ STO (T-6) April 21 to 27, 2021 Date of ARS-2021 (Mains) Examination September 19, 2021

Application Fees

The unreserved category candidates will have to ₹500 for ARS and STO and ₹1000 for NET. Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) will have to pay ₹500 for each exam and Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) / Women will have to pay ₹250/- for NET only. The fee must be paid online.