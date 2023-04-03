Assam CEE 2023 registration ends today on astu.ac.in

Assam CEE 2023 Registration: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will close the online application process for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2023) today, April 3. The application process started on March 14. Candidates who are yet to apply for Assam CEE 2023 can register and submit their application forms on astu.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Assam CEE 2023 registration ends today, apply on astu.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply for Assam CEE 2023

As per the exam notice, the engineering entrance test is scheduled for May 28, Sunday. There will be one shift, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Admit cards for the test will be released 15 days ahead and results will be announced 10 days after the exam.

Assam CEE 2023 will be based on Class 11 and 12 syllabi of the of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Exam Pattern: There will be a single paper in Assam CEE comprising of multiple-choice questions. The duration of the test is three hours.

There are three subjects in the paper – Physics, Chemistry and Maths. Each subject will carry 40 questions. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded four (+4) marks. There is also negative marking (-1) for incorrect answers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam CEE 2023 application fee is ₹1,000.

Assam CEE is held for admission to first year BTech courses at Engineering colleges of Assam.

Steps to apply for Assam CEE 2023

Go to astu.ac.in.

Go to the Assam CEE 2023 registration link.

First register and then login with application number and password.

Fill the application form, upload documents.

Pay the exam fee, submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future uses.