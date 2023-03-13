Assam CEE 2023 registration process to begin tomorrow at astu.ac.in

The Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati will begin the registration process for the combined entrance examination (Assam CEE 2023) tomorrow, March 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at astu.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is April 3.

The exam will be held on May 28, Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will be MCQ type and comprise of a single paper of three hours.

Results will be announced 10 days after the exam, and admit cards will be made available on astu.ac.in 15 days prior to the exam day.

Assam CEE 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

