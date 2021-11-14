Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam: Junior engineer exam answer key available at APSC portal
competitive exams

Assam: Junior engineer exam answer key available at APSC portal

APSC has released answer keys of general studies and civil engineering of junior engineer exam held on November 7.
Assam: Junior engineer exam answer key available at APSC portal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer keys of the junior engineer exam which was held on November 7. The answer keys for general studies and civil engineering papers are available on the official website of the APSC.

APSC junior engineer exam answer key for general studies

APSC junior engineer exam answer key for civil engineering

APSC answer key: Know how to challenge

  • Go to the official website, apsc.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key claim format
  • Fill in the format
  • Send it to the Commission via email

Candidates can challenge the answer key till November 18. “Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his or her opinion is found to be incorrect or wrong, he or she mat submit the correct answers as per his or her opinion along with supporting documents or papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by email to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 18 for taking necessary action from this end,” the APSC has instructed candidates.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc assam answer key
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC to hold interview for medical officer post from December 13

UGC NET 2021 from Nov 20, admit cards released for first two days: NTA

JKSSB answer keys out for exams held on November 8-12

SSC MTS Tier 1 answer keys out at ssc.nic.in, here's how to download & challenge
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP