Assam PAT 2021 examination schedule released, registration to begin on May 20

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the PAT 2021 exams in two phases on July 18 and 25, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the dates for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT 2021) on its official website. Candidates can check the exam notification online at dte.assam.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to apply for the PAT 2021 examination from May 20 to June 30, 2021.

The PAT 2021 examination is held for admissions into diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions.

PAT 2021 exam schedule:

dte assam pat comepetitive exam schedule
