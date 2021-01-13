Assam PAT 2021 examination schedule released, registration to begin on May 20

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced the dates for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT 2021) on its official website. Candidates can check the exam notification online at dte.assam.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the PAT 2021 exams in two phases on July 18 and 25, 2021.

Candidates will be able to apply for the PAT 2021 examination from May 20 to June 30, 2021.

The PAT 2021 examination is held for admissions into diploma engineering courses offered by PAT-affiliated polytechnic institutions.

PAT 2021 exam schedule: