Assam PAT 2022 admit cards out at dte.assam.gov.in, know how to download

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has released admit cards of Assam Polytechnic Admission Test or Assam PAT 2022. Candidates who applied for the exam on or before the last date can go to dte.assam.gov.in or patassam.online and download admit cards.

Candidates who can not download admit cards online will be issued manual admit cards if they can produce application number and proof of payment at their nearest polytechnics on July 23, as per the official notification.

The entrance exam will be held either on July 24.

How to download Assam PAT admit card 2022

Go to dte.assam.gov.in. Click on PAT 2022. Login to the applicant's portal using application number and date of birth. Click on download admit card. Admit card will be generated. Download it.

Candidates need to pass the HSLC or Class 10 final exam in one sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects in order to appear for the entrance exam. They must have secured at least 40 per cent marks in the exam.

For SC and ST students, a relaxation of 5% in the qualifying examination mark has been given.

The maximum age limit for Assam PAT is 20 years and 6 month as on December 31, 2022. A relaxation of three years has been given to SC and ST students.

