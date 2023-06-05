Assam PAT 2023 admit card released at dte.assam.gov.in, here's direct link

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has released the admit cards for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT). Candidates can download the PAT 2023 admit cards from the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam PAT 2023 admit card released at dte.assam.gov.in

The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test will be conducted on June 18.

Here's the direct link to download Assam PAT 2023 admit card

Assam Polytechnic admit card 2023: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the“PAT 2023” tab

Next, click on the “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PAT-2023”

Login using Phone Number/Application No. and Date of Birth

Assam PAT admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

