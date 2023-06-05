Assam PAT 2023 admit card released at dte.assam.gov.in, here's direct link
Candidates can download the PAT 2023 admit cards from the official website at dte.assam.gov.in.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has released the admit cards for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT).
The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test will be conducted on June 18.
Here's the direct link to download Assam PAT 2023 admit card
Assam Polytechnic admit card 2023: How to download the admit card
Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the“PAT 2023” tab
Next, click on the “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PAT-2023”
Login using Phone Number/Application No. and Date of Birth
Assam PAT admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take print for future reference.
