Assam PAT 2023 registration process ends tomorrow, apply at dte.assam.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2023 01:31 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply for Assam PAT 2023 online through the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will end the applictaion process for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT) on May 8. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at dte.assam.gov.in. Previously, the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form was May 5.

Polytechnic Admission Test(PAT)-2023 will be conducted on June 18 from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 noon.

Candidates have to pay 500 as an applictaion fee.

Here's the direct link to apply for Assam PAT 2023

Assam PAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “PAT 2023 online application” form

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

