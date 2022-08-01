Assam PAT result 2022 tomorrow on dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT Result 2022: Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, August 2, after 4 pm, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has informed. Once announced, candidates can check Assam PAT results on dte.assam.gov.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 24 at exam centres across the state.

Announcing the result date and time, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted: The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm.

Candidates can check their results using roll number and date of birth.

How to check Assam PAT Result 2022

Go to the official website of DTE Assam – dte.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Key in your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and save a hard copy of the same for future reference.

