Assam Police Admit Card 2022 for 2850 posts releasing tomorrow at slprbassam.in

State Level Police Recruitment Board will release Assam Police Admit Card 2022 on February 9, 2023. The admit card for 2850 various posts can be downloaded by candidates through the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card will be released for PST and PET for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts. The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will start from February 13, 2023. The venue will be mentioned in the admit card of the candidates.

Assam Police Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Click on Assam Police Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts where the PET consists of 3200 mtrs & 1600 mtrs race for males and females respectively. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB.

Official Notice here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON