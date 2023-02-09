Assam Police Admit Card 2022 released at slprbassam.in, download link here

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLBRB Assam has released Assam Police Admit Card 2022 on February 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for PST and PET can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

The admit card will be released for PST and PET for Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts. The Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will start from February 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

The PET and PST will be conducted for 264 posts of forester grade 1, 1226 posts of forest guard, 981 posts of AFPF constable, 36 posts of driver constable, 142 posts of driver under forest department and recruitment for 211 posts of constable. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Assam Police Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of SLPRB at slprbassam.in.

Click on Assam Police Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

