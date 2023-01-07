Assam SLET 2023: Registration ends today at sletneonline.co.in, direct link here

Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission will close down the registration process for Assam SLET 2023 on January 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for State Level Eligibility Test can do it through the official site of SLET at sletnonline.co.in.

The examination fees can be deposited in the bank till January 13, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on March 19, 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register for Assam SLET 2023

Assam SLET 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of Assam SLET at sletnonline.co.in.

Click on Assam SLET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured atleast 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this test. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Assam SLET.

