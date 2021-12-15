Assam TET Result 2021 for lower primary, upper primary declared, check here

Elementary Education, Assam has declared Assam TET Result 2021 for lower primary level and upper primary level. Candidates who have appeared for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test can check the result through the official site of SSA Assam on ssa.assam.gov.in.

The Board has released four links for each lower primary level and upper primary level. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check lower primary result here

Direct link to check upper primary result here

Assam TET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of SSA Assam on ssa.assam.gov.in.

Click on Assam TET Result 2021 link available on the home page for lower and upper level.

Enter the login details available on the admit card.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English languages.

Meanwhile, the Elementary Education Department of Assam had declared Special TET exam result on November 3, 2021. The exam was conducted on October 3, 2021. This examination was conducted to fill up 1,464 posts reserved for ST (Hills) in the education department. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSA, Assam.