ATMA 2021 admit cards released, here's how to download

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for ATMA 2021 .
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 02:38 PM IST
ATMA 2021: Mock / Dry run is scheduled on May 28 for 45 minutes to get the system ready and get familiarized with the system.(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT file)

Candidates who have registered for ATMA 2021 can download their admit card by entering their PID and Password through the ATMA candidate’s login.

The ATMA 2021 examination will be conducted on May 30.

Mock / Dry run is scheduled on May 28 for 45 minutes to get the system ready and get familiarized with the system.

Candidates can check the mock test time slot by using PID and password which is already issued to them.

Candidates who will not appear for the mock test/dry test will not be eligible for the actual live test.

How to download ATMA 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website of AIMS

Click on the tab Candidates Login

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Select the examination date, enter your PID and password

Download the admit card and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

NOTE: During the Live examination on May 30 any attempt of malpractice/ Cheating and Impersonation will be strictly dealt with, and the result will not be declared.

