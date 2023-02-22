ATMA 2023 admit cards out at atmaaims.com, direct link here

ATMA Admit Card 2023: Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has published admit cards of the AIMS test for management admissions or ATMA 2023. Candidates can download it from atmaaims.com. The direct link is given below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam is scheduled for February 25.

To download ATMA 2023 admit cards, candidates can login using their PID and password. Use the link given here to download it.

ATMA 2023 admit card

On the exam day, candidates must bring these items along with them:

Printout of the ATMA 2023 application form. Two copies of the admit card along with photos pasted on those. Original copy of a valid, government photo ID (PAN card, aadhar card, voter ID or driving licence). A photo copy of the government issued photo ID.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue if they do not bring printout of the application form, photo ID, admit card and the original photo ID, AIMS said. For more information, visit the exam website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}