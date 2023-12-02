Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ATMA MBA 2024: Registration begins at atmaaims.com, here's direct link to apply

HT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2023 01:18 PM IST

AIMS begins thevregistration process for the ATMA test; the last date is Feb 11.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has begun the registration process for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA). The registration process for the ATMA will conclude on February 11, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at atmaaims.com. The last date for the payment of the fee is February 10.

ATMA 2024: Registration fee is 2000; apply online at atmaaims.com

The ATMA Centre-based online test will be conducted on February 18, 2024. The ATMA result 2024 will be released on February 23, 2024. The ATMA admit card will be released on February 15.

Direct link to apply

The registration fee is 2000 for the ATMA exam. The exam fee can be paid through a debit or credit card, wallet, Net banking, or UPI only.

ATMA MBA 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at atmaaims.com

Click on the ATMA MBA 2024 registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at https://atmaaims.com/.

