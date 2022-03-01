Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AWES OST 2022: Screening test result today at awesindia.com, here's how to check
competitive exams

AWES OST 2022: Screening test result today at awesindia.com, here's how to check

Army Welfare Education Society 2022 has declared online screening test result today, on March 1, 2022 for the Teachers Selection Exam.
Army AWES result 2022 declared at www.awesindia.com, check direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 04:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will on Tuesday, March 1 declare the results of the online screening test for selection of teachers for its Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of AWES at www.awesindia.com after they are released.

The online examination was conducted on February 19 and February 20 at various centres across the country.

Army AWES Result 2022: How to check

 Visit the official website AWES at awesindia.com.

On the Homepage, click on the link the result link

Key in your credentials and login

Your AWES Result and score card will be displayed on your screen

Download and print a copy for future references.

Note: There are approximately 8700 teachers on the rolls of APS across India. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons.  The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result army public school vacancies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP