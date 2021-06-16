Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHEL admit card 2021 for Supervisor Trainee exam released, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:32 PM IST
BHEL admit card 2021: The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) will be conducted on June 30, 2021. (File)

BHEL admit card 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Examination for the recruitment of Supervisor Trainee (Finance).

The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) will be conducted on June 30, 2021.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of the BHEL at https://www.bhel.com/

BHEL admit card 2021: Direct link to download the admit card

BHEL admit card 2021: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website of BHEL

On the home page click on the Notice tab

Click on the recruitment>current Job opening>

Click on the hyperlink recruitment for the supervisor

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link

Key in your ID and Password

Login and download your admit card

