BHEL admit card 2021 for Supervisor Trainee exam released, direct link

BHEL admit card 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the admit card for the Computer Based Examination for the recruitment of Supervisor Trainee (Finance).
The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) will be conducted on June 30, 2021.
Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of the BHEL at https://www.bhel.com/
BHEL admit card 2021: Steps to download the admit card
Visit the official website of BHEL
On the home page click on the Notice tab
Click on the recruitment>current Job opening>
Click on the hyperlink recruitment for the supervisor
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the admit card link
Key in your ID and Password
Login and download your admit card