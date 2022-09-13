BHEL Recruitment: Application begins for 150 Engineer/Executive trainee posts

BHEL recruitment: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has opened the application window for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website bhel.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 4, 2022 upto 5 pm.

Candidates interested will be selected for the posts of Engineer/Executive Trainee on the basis of marks scored in the Computer Based Examination. Then an interview round will be conducted.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, November 1 and 2, 2022. The exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of admit cards, says the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 150 vacancies for the posts of Engineer Trainee (Civil or Mechanical or IT or Electrical or Chemical or Metallurgy) and Executive Trainee (Finance) and Executive Trainee (HR).

The application fee is Rs.500 for candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC categories, while the processing fee is Rs.300. SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen category candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website bhel.com

Click on Recruitment tab

Click on Current Job Openings

Click on apply link that reads “Engineer / Executive Trainee - 2022” posts

Register and login

Fill up the form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON