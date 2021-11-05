BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window for BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021 on November 5, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key was released on November 3, 2021.

The objection window was opened on November 3 and will close down today at 7 pm. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site by paying ₹200/- per challenged question. The payment of the fee is not refundable. To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to raise objections

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Answer Key Challenge for BHU Entrance Test – 2021 link.

Enter the login details and check the question paper or answer key.

To challenge the answer key click on the ‘Correct Option’ in the coloum given under the question.

Click the correct option and save your claim.

If needed upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

