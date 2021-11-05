Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply
competitive exams

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021 objection window closes today, November 5, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through the steps given below. 
BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Objection window closes today, here's how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 09:24 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the objection window for BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021 on November 5, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key was released on November 3, 2021. 

The objection window was opened on November 3 and will close down today at 7 pm. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site by paying 200/- per challenged question. The payment of the fee is not refundable. To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to raise objections 

BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on Answer Key Challenge for BHU Entrance Test – 2021 link.
  • Enter the login details and check the question paper or answer key.
  • To challenge the answer key click on the ‘Correct Option’ in the coloum given under the question.
  • Click the correct option and save your claim.
  • If needed upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
banaras hindu university education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BHU UET, PET Result 2021 likely soon, here’s how to check result 

BBAUET Answer Key 2021: Objection window to close tomorrow, direct link to apply

NTA releases BHU entrance test answer key at nta.ac.in

NTA releases BBAU entrance test answer key, download now
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP