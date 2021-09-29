Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar 67th CCE prelims registration begins tomorrow at BPSC portal

The BPSC registration will be held on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms, online, on or before November 5. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 03:49 PM IST
The registration process of the Bihar 67th combined competitive preliminary exam will begin on September 30, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had said on September 24 through an official notification.

The registration will be held on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms, online, on or before November 5. After the registration process is over, candidates can edit their application forms till November 15.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 600 as application fees, 150/- for SC/ST category candidates of the state, 150/- for disabled. The application fees should be paid online through net banking, debit/credit card. 

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will select and recommend candidates for appointment to 555 posts in various services.

Graduates are eligible for this recruitment. The age limit criteria vary as per the categories; candidates have to follow the notification for details regarding this.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and interview. Those candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for main examination and interview. The dates for all these exams will be released in due course of time. 

 

 

