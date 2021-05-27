Bihar B.E.d CET 2021 postponed, revised schedule here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has postponed the CET B.E.d 2021. This decision has been taken due to the prevailing Covid 19 situation.

The application date for the exam has also been extended. The revised date for the submission of the online application form without late fee is June 5.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University at https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/

Candidates can apply after June 5 between June 6 to June 8 with a late fee.

The Revised Date for Editing in the online application Form and the last date for the payment of the application fee is 9 and 10 June.

The admit card will be issued from July 1. The entrance examination of Bihar B.Ed 2021 will be conducted on July 11.

Here is the direct link for the notification

Application fee:

Candidates from the Unreserved category have to pay ₹1,000 as application fee.

Candidates from EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang category have to pay ₹750 as an application fee. Candidates from SC/ST category have to pay ₹500 as an application fee.

How to apply for Bihar B.Ed C.E.T 2021:

Visit the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University at https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index.html

On the homepage click on the hyperlink Apply for the Entrance Test

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

For more details check the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University at https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index.html