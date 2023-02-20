Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023 registration process begins at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 20, 2023 04:37 PM IST

Bihar B.Ed. Entrance Exam 2023 registration has begun from February 20, 2023 on the official website,biharcetbed.lnmu.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Lalit Narayan Mithila University has begun the registration process for Bihar B.E.D common entrance examination (CET-BED) 2023. Interested candidates can register online at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 15.

Candidates can submit and edit their applications with a late fee till March 15, 2023. The hall ticket for the Bihar B.Ed entrance examination will be released on March 30 and the entrance examination will be conducted on Saturday, April 30.

The application fee is 1000 for General/unreserved candidates. For differently-abled/EBC/BC/Women/EWS candidates the application fee is 750. The application fee is 500 for SC/ST category.

Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at biharcetbed.lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the online registration tab

Fill in the application form and pay the fees

Submit the form and download

Take a printout of the same for future reference

