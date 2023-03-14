Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023 registration process to end on March 15

Bihar B.E.D common entrance examination (CET-BED) 2023 registration process will end on March 15. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Candidates have till March 20, 2023, to submit and edit their applications. Bihar B.Ed entrance test hall tickets will be made available on March 30. The Bihar B.Ed common entrance test will be conducted on April 8.

The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for the general category and ₹750 for differently abled and EWS/EBC/BC/Women candidates.

Direct link to apply

Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at biharcetbed.lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the online registration tab

Fill in the application form and pay the fees

Submit the form and download

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

