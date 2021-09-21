Bihar: BPSC auditor prelims exam answer key released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released the answer key of the auditor preliminary exam held on August 29. The answer key is available on the official website of the Commission.

BPSC answer key

The Commission has asked all the candidates who had appeared for the exam to download the answer key from the website and raise objections against it, if they have any.

The option to challenge the answer key will be open till October 5, 5 pm. Candidates have to mention the name of the exam and the advertisement number on the envelope.

This is the provisional answer key. After considering the objections raised by candidates, the Commission will release the final answer key and the result will be based on that.

Meanwhile, the Commission has postponed the assistant engineer exam scheduled to be held on September 24, 25, 27 and 28. New exam dates will be announced later, the Commission has informed candidates.