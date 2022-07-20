Bihar CET BEd 2022 result out at www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in, link here
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the result of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-B.E.d) 2022. Candidates who took the BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-B.E.d) 2022 can check their result on the official website at www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Candidates can check their result through their log in ID and Password.
The CET-B.E.d 2022 examination was held on July 6. The registration for the counselling will commence on July 25 and conclude on August 4.
Direct link to check the Bihar CET B.E.d result
Bihar CET BEd 2022 result: How to check
Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in
On the homepage, click on “Click here for result” link
Key in your credentials and log in
Check and download the result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.